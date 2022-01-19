PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Bare Blends

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ep. 40 Bare Blends On The Story with Trishna Begam

Annie Berdar, is this week's guest. She is the co-founder and creator of Bare Blends smoothie bar. Annie's path to starting up her own company was a unique one. She went to school for molecular biology and chemistry with the intention of pursuing a career in medicine. The future held another plan for her: business owner. The company she helped create now has franchise locations and has opened up stores outside of the Capital Region. Annie discusses her passion for healthy habits, healthy eating and her advocacy for combatting food insecurity. Bare Blend Locations — Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/onthestory-trishna-begam/message

Annie Berdar, is this week’s guest. She is the co-founder and creator of Bare Blends smoothie bar. Annie’s path to starting up her own company was a unique one. She went to school in the Capital Region for molecular biology and chemistry with the intention of pursuing a career in medicine.

The future held another plan for her: business owner. The company she helped create now has franchise locations and has opened up stores outside of the Capital Region. Annie discusses her passion for healthy habits, healthy eating and her advocacy for combatting food insecurity.

Bare Blend Locations

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Check the latest closings and delays

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19