PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Bare Blends

Ep. 40 Bare Blends – On The Story with Trishna Begam Annie Berdar, is this week's guest. She is the co-founder and creator of Bare Blends smoothie bar. Annie's path to starting up her own company was a unique one. She went to school for molecular biology and chemistry with the intention of pursuing a career in medicine. The future held another plan for her: business owner. The company she helped create now has franchise locations and has opened up stores outside of the Capital Region. Annie discusses her passion for healthy habits, healthy eating and her advocacy for combatting food insecurity.

