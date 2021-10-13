PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Apple Picking

Ep. 30 Apple Picking – On The Story with Trishna Begam
Michael Basedow is a Tree Fruit Specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension and works with the Eastern New York Commercial Horticulture Program. He talks with me about all things apple. Including: This year's apple crop The best apple varieties His least favorite Which apples to bake with during the holiday season How long the SnapDragon variety took to develop And new varieties that are now out Links: Where to go apple picking in the Capital Region – https://www.news10.com/news/apple-picking-where-to-pick-a-peck-in-the-capital-region/ News 10 family Apple Pie Recipe (John's Mom) – https://www.news10.com/news/trimmingson10-news10-abcs-favorite-thanksgiving-recipes/#Desserts — Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/onthestory-trishna-begam/message
