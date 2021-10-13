PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Apple Picking

On The Story Apple Picking

Ep. 30 Apple Picking On The Story with Trishna Begam

Michael Basedow is a Tree Fruit Specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension and works with the Eastern New York Commercial Horticulture Program.  He talks with me about all things apple. Including: This year's apple crop The best apple varieties His least favorite Which apples to bake with during the holiday season How long the SnapDragon variety took to develop And new varieties that are now out Links: Where to go apple picking in the Capital Region – https://www.news10.com/news/apple-picking-where-to-pick-a-peck-in-the-capital-region/ News 10  family Apple Pie Recipe (John's Mom) – https://www.news10.com/news/trimmingson10-news10-abcs-favorite-thanksgiving-recipes/#Desserts — Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/onthestory-trishna-begam/message

Episode 30 : Apple Picking

Michael Basedow is a Tree Fruit Specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension and works with the Eastern New York Commercial Horticulture Program.  He discusses everything you need to know about apple picking this season including how this year’s apple crop is doing, the best apple varieties, which apples are best to bake with during the holiday season, and some new varieties that are being developed.

