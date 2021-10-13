PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Apple Picking

WASHINGTON (CN) — A 27-year-old Capitol rioter who is representing himself failed to argue his way out of jail in a bond hearing Tuesday. He accidentally admitted to several additional crimes while he was at it—which a federal judge warned him about at the onset of the hearing.

“I should note that I did not want to go pro se. I thought it was a stupid decision,” Brandon Fellows said of his decision to represent himself, or appear before the court “pro se.” He admitted that he had mistakenly prepared for an evidentiary hearing, not a bond hearing.