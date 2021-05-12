PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: A bad tick season ahead

Episode 8: Get ready for a bad tick season

(NEWS10) – It’s tick season and it’s going to be a bad one according to one local expert. Joellen Lampman, with the Cornell Cooperative, works for the State’s Integrated Pest Management program. She tells us how she saw it all coming two years ago.

A blacklegged tick a colleague found on themselves last week



Also Dr. Melissa Deimling, a board-certified pediatrician at Community Care Pediatrics in Latham discusses Lyme disease, treatment, when you need to call your doctor if you find a tick, and has advice on what parents can d to help keep their children safe from ticks

Community-Engaged Tick and Tick-borne Disease Surveillance project



REMINDER: According to Joellen, this tick testing program is meant only for academic / research purposes, and should not be considered as a diagnostic tool or as a basis on which to make health care decisions. All ticks in this program are tested for pathogen-specific nucleic acids via real-time PCR.A tick that tests positive for a pathogen does not confirm that the bitten human or animal was exposed to the pathogen.