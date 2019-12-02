Plow truck involved in three-car crash leaving one injured

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Town of Queensbury plow truck was involved in a three-car crash that injured one child.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened Sunday afternoon on Luzerne Road in the area of Tuthill Road. Police said that a town plow truck was driving east on Luzerne Road, when the driver lost control due to slippery road conditions hitting two other cars.

Police say the plow truck slid into the path of a 2016 GMC Acadia that was traveling west. A 9-year-old boy sitting in the back seat was injured as a result. The truck then hit a 2006 Subaru Impreza.

Police say the 9-year-old suffered only minor injuries and was taken to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment. The drivers of all three cars as well as a 6-year-old passenger were all uninjured.