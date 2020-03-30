‘Please toilet paper my house’: Cute yard signs lifting spirits in Texas

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — “Love thy neighbor…six feet away,” “please toilet paper my house,” and “this little piggy stayed home.”
These are just some of the light-hearted signs that have appeared outside a home in Georgetown.
The creative, colorful signs relating to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing are cheering neighbors up during a turbulent time.
That’s according to Cindy Curtis, who took these photos and sent them in.
Cindy says the yard signs “bring smiles (and perhaps relieve boredom!)”
