‘Please toilet paper my house’: Cute yard signs lifting spirits in Texas

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)---- Mohawk Paper typically makes paper for items like greeting cards, but now they are distributing ready-to-use hospital rooms to help during the coronavirus crisis. It was an idea the company came up with only a few days ago.

"It went from idea, to design, to prototype here within 3 or 4 days. So we are actually looking to get this out and in front of people," explained Tom O'Connor, Vice President of Management at Mohawk Paper.

The ready-to-use hospital rooms are made from Xanita board which comes from Cape Town, South Africa in flat sheets. Those sheets are then cut by Dataflow, a company located in Binghamton, New York before being distributed in Albany.

The rooms themselves only take about 30 minutes to build using just wing nuts and bolts.

The material that can be disinfected, reused, and even recycled when it is no longer needed.

"You can customize it to any size. You can add tables, you can add chairs, there is a whole list of things you can add. The walls are load bearing, so you can hang stuff on the walls," explained O'Connor.

Mohawk Paper said it is perfect for mounting medical equipment, like blood pressure cuffs, all while providing privacy for patients.