Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

‘Please toilet paper my house’: Cute yard signs lifting spirits in Texas

News

by: Harley Tamplin

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — “Love thy neighbor…six feet away,” “please toilet paper my house,” and “this little piggy stayed home.”

These are just some of the light-hearted signs that have appeared outside a home in Georgetown.

The creative, colorful signs relating to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing are cheering neighbors up during a turbulent time.

That’s according to Cindy Curtis, who took these photos and sent them in.

Cindy says the yard signs “bring smiles (and perhaps relieve boredom!)”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak