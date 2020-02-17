Plaza fire destroys three local businesses in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY (NEWS10) — At least 11 different fire departments were called to help put out a fire that broke out at a local plaza just after 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Four of which had just responded to the major fire in Livingston Friday night into Saturday afternoon.

The fire damaged three businesses including Coldwell Banker, a driving range which is now gutted, and Hillsdale Heath Care.

News10 spoke to the owner of the private practice who had worked in this building for several years and said today her business lost everything.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

