Playing for support: Annual Pink the Rink hockey game benefits cancer victims

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Queensbury High School students on the school’s ice hockey team take part in a yearly event started by students. Now in its ninth year, the annual Pink the Rink game benefits a local cancer victim every year.

This year’s beneficiary is Connie Hines, a Queensbury resident and mother of two who was diagnosed with breast cancer in June. Proceeds from student fundraising, as well as a raffle, 50/50 and bake sale, will all go towards her treatment.

This year’s game, against La Salle Institute, starts with opening ceremonies at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Glens Falls Rec Center.

