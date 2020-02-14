Playground area in Hoosick Falls reportedly vandalized

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Hoosick Falls Police Department is investigating reported vandalism to the Town Park playground area.
Police said a witness reported seeing between four and six teenagers causing the damage at approximately 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
Police are reviewing video footage and asking anyone with information to call them at 518-686-7651.
