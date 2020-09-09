Plattsburgh residents remove graffiti linked to hate groups

by: Alex Ladstatter

Posted: / Updated:

PLATTSBURG, N.Y. (LOCAL22/44) — Two Plattsburg residents decided to take matters into their own hands and cover up racist graffiti found earlier this week underneath Bridge Street.

 “There were a lot of Nazi-style graffiti down by the bridge and we decided to take it upon ourselves to erase it,” said one of the residents, who asked to remain anonymous. He says they saw the post on Facebook and knew something had to be done. But because of the holiday weekend, public works nor the police department would be able to do anything about it.

“Honestly, because it would have been a lot more than a few days,” he said. “It more than likely would have probably just been ignored.”

The resident says they want to keep the trail clean and safe for all to enjoy. “Plenty of people come across this trail, plenty of families. They do not need to see that kind of stuff.” 

The resident says if the person behind the original tagging wants to strike again, they are ready to crack out the paint buckets once more. 

