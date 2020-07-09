Plastics company drops plan for operations at Fort Edward dewatering plant

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After months of planning on a deal that was about to close, Texas-based WL Plastics announced this week that they would no longer be starting operations at the former General Electric dewatering site in Fort Edward, citing COVID-19 and its impact on the company’s business.

Washington County was informed of the decision on Wednesday.

WL Plastics had been intending to use the Hudson Falls site to drastically expand their business area, including easier access to clients in Canada. The project was set to bring around 50 jobs to the Fort Edward area.

Warren-Washington IDA Chairman Dave O’Brien said in a call Thursday that the IDA, which has been involved in the process of finding someone to use the plant, has already begun a new search for a tenant, and said the IDA was already in communication with some interested parties.

