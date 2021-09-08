Plans for Albany public transportation hub in the works

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The pandemic has put a lot of things on hold for local government including plans for a new transit hub near Albany’s Greyhound station.

“People do come from out of town and they wonder, ‘Which way do I go?’ Let’s direct them. Let’s give them something comfortable,” said one CDTA rider.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said plans are in development to build a new transportation hub next to the Greyhound station which, right now, is mostly parking lots.

“Look. This is a problem. You know, our bus station is not a welcoming bus station,” Sheehan said.

It will be a partnership between CDTA and Albany Parking Authority.

“You get to that Greyhound station, it does not give somebody a good first impression of the City of Albany,” Sheehan said.

The pandemic’s slowed the process of developing the plans, but an infrastructure bill making its way through Congress may help the city in buying property to build the hub.

“They should want to satisfy the customer in any way that they can,” said Q, a frequent CDTA rider.

There’s not an exact number on how much the revamp would cost. Riders, who only use the bus to travel, say the addition can’t come soon enough.

“We do deserve a bus station. A lot of people travel by bus. It solves a number of challenges and it creates a welcoming place in the city,” Sheehan said.