Planning process underway for proposed Chick-Fil-A

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The former Pier 1 Imports building could soon be demolished and become a Chick-Fil-A. The fast-food chain has been scoping the 5,000 square foot property for months. As the planning process continues, the Capital Region can expect to see a Chick-Fil-A restaurant opening by Spring 2022.

“Now it’s becoming a reality,” says Phil Barrett, Clifton Park Town Supervisor. The project fits the zoning requirements at the former Pier 1, but it’s still in the early stages of the planning process.

Chick-Fil-A submitted an application to the town. The project requires both site plan approval and a special use permit for the drive-through. The first application will be reviewed during the town planning board meeting on September 14, at 7 p.m., at the Town Hall Wood Room.” Town officials say it can take the next few months 60 to 90 days to get the ‘application at a level of detail for consideration of approvals.’ “I would assume if it is approved, construction would start soon thereafter,” says Barrett.

Schenectady resident Jeremy Whitaker is a former Chick-Fil-A employee for when he lived in Texas. Jeremy and many others in the Capital Region are excited to order their Chick-Fil-A favorites. “…Anywhere where I want to get is outside of Schenectady, I pretty much always come to Clifton Park so it’s really just a neutral spot for the area,” says Jeremy.

Some local business owners fear the opening will cause a bigger traffic congestion. “I think it will be very hard for us business owners in that area, to continue to get traffic with just all the congestion so that’s my only concern — I’ve been wanting Chick-Fil-A to come to the area for a while, but again just a bad location…I think it’s great for Clifton Park, for the Capital District, I think they should probably pop up a few at the same time so not everybody is flocking to that one,” says Aric Lemon, Owner of iCRYO.

“It’s busy at Exit 9 which is great for our community and the services that are offered there and there’s planning ahead that’s already in play for improving the situation…We continue to work with our partners at the state and The Capital District Transportation Committee on some funding for not only the intersection at Clifton Country Road and Route 146 but also Route 9 and 146. I’ll be part of a committee soon, reviewing the opportunity to secure $12M as we begin to plan for major changes to both of those intersections that would improve traffic flow,” says Barrett.