Planned power outage in Troy on Saturday, January 22

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – National Grid has a planned outage in Troy for Saturday, January 22 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. According to Troy, 1,041 customers will be affected.

The outage will affect homes and businesses on parts of Congress Street, Pawling Avenue, Pinewoods Avenue, and adjacent side streets. Troy released a list of affected properties.

Troy City Council President, Carmella R. Mantello, emailed a request to National Grid asking to change the date of the power outage or set up a warming shelter for people in need. Her email stated:

I once again implore National Grid to consider changing tomorrow’s outage of over 1,000 customers on the Eastside of Troy for the coldest day of the year. However, if National Grid is not open to this common sense request, I am requesting National Grid work with the City of Troy (I have copied Aaron and Bill from Engineering) to set up a warming shelter for people in need. I have also copied Carm Basile from CDTA to see if CDTA was interested in possibly arranging a CDTA bus for warmth in case needed. In closing, I have found for the most part National Grid to be a good community partner and would hope that the request to change tomorrow’s outage be arranged. Email request sent to National Grid by Troy City Council President, Carmella R. Mantello

Residents can sign up to receive alerts via text, phone call, or email from National Grid when their power goes out.