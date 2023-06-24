ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, volunteers gathered at Planned Parenthood in Albany to put together after-care kits for patients who have had a miscarriage or an abortion. Organizers say after the Supreme Court decision last year to overturn Roe v. Wade, they have been receiving even more support from the community.

The organization went from receiving about 35 volunteer applications to over a hundred. Madeline Reilly, Public Affairs Manager, says there is only one way to describe the response…

“Overwhelmingly positive,” Reilly said. “We’ve had so many…an unprecedented number of people wanting to volunteer.”

Each kit includes ginger ale, a stress ball, adhesive heat pads, feminine hygiene products, and cozy socks to help each patient. Chelly Hegan, Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood President and CEO, said there had been a positive response among patients receiving the kit so far.

“When people come here for either abortion care or miscarriage management- we send them home with a kit,” Hegan said. “Regardless of who they are or where they came from.”

This is only their second kit-making event, but the organization plans to add more while collaborating with other local organizations to create similar kits.

One volunteer, Georgi Wynne-Tone, said she is grateful for every opportunity to help the cause.

“I feel very grateful that Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood is putting these types of events on,” Wynne-Tone said. “I know I’m not a medical professional, so I can’t be there for these patients. So it’s nice to find a way to show that we care.”