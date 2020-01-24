Planned Parenthood to open new Troy location in the fall

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood (UHPP) will open a Troy location later this year in the former Peebles store on Hoosick Street.

The Troy Health Center currently located on Broadway will move to the new location at 120 Hoosick St. in the Fall of 2020.

UHPP said the new building is a third larger than the current health center and will allow them to extend their healthcare services to community members.

“UHPP is excited to move to this new location which will be convenient for our patients and provide a safe and confidential experience,” said UHPP President and CEO Chelly Hegan.

The Opalka Family Center for Reproductive Health and Education will be equipped with a reception and waiting area, eight patient rooms, a recovery room, wellness counseling office, a shared teen space and community room.

“Access to quality health services is a right for all human beings and should not just be an exclusive luxury for people of privilege,” Chet and Karen Opalka said. “The education and counseling programs that Planned Parenthood provides is an important link to building a stronger community and a brighter future for all of us in the Capital Region.”

In addition to using the teen/community room for educational programs, UHPP will also make the space available for use by local non-profits who do not have the funding or resources to have meetings/programs on their own.