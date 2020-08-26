Planet Fitness locations in New York State reopening Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Planet Fitness locations in New York State are reopening for business Friday with social distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols in place. Gyms were allowed to open on August 24, but the company’s owner decided to delay the reopening to provide extra training for the staff.

According to an email sent to members, all locations will adhere to the following safety protocols:

Mask up! In accordance with local guidelines, members & guests will be required to wear a mask inside our clubs at all times.

Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water before using equipment.

Remember to disinfect equipment before and after use.

Maintain physical distance between members and team members.

Please stay home if you’re not feeling well – don’t worry, we’ll be here for you when you feel better!

The company also sent a reminder regarding membership billing, which states:

“Your membership was frozen when your club closed in March and you were not charged any fees while the club was closed. We will make an adjustment on your next billing cycle (on or around September 17) upon the club reopening on August 28 for any unused days for which you have previously paid. Normal billing will resume the following month.”

