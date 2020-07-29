Plan before you head to the park

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10)–“The challenge is the pandemic is not over,” said Taconic State Park Manager Christopher Rickard. “We ask folks if they see large parking lots of vehicles to find other places to recreate.”

State parks are running at reduced capacity due to COVID-19 concerns, which means your favorite park will fill up fast.

The Walkway Over the Hudson is a great escape and perfect for social distancing and has parking lots on either side of the river.

Related Content New York State parks are being overwhelmed Video

Rickard has some advice for park-goers before they head out. “Find your own hidden spots, don’t pile on spots that are already crowded, parks have been reaching capacity due to density reductions early in the morning.”

Remember to follow guidelines and keep your visits short so others can enjoy the outdoors.

Where can you find your hidden gem? Try your county or the New York State Parks web sites, not only are there many parks in your area, but they will also have information about hours and restrictions.

Plan for a short stay, remember others want to get out for some of that fresh air, too.

LATEST STORIES