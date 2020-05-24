Video Updates from Officials

Pixar short to feature studio’s first gay main character

by: CNN

Credit: Disney/Verizon

(CNN) — Pixar is featuring its first gay main character in an animated film.

Out, a short film released on Disney+ on Friday is a heartwarming nine minute short.

It is about a man named Greg who struggles to come out to his mom and dad.

In a magical turn of events, Greg switches bodies with his dog.

In the end, Greg realizes he should not hide who he is from his parents.

Out was directed by Steven Clay Hunter, whose previous Pixar credits include Finding Nemo and WALL-E.

