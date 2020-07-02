Breaking News
Man arrested after assault uncovered in Megan Dyer-Maclean death investigation

Pittstown man arrested after wife’s death investigation uncovers 2017 assault

Duncan Maclean is accused of assaulting a man with a hammer in 2017.

SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Duncan Maclean, 36, of Pittstown has been arrested after police say he assaulted someone with a hammer in 2017. Investigators uncovered the assault while investigating Megan Dyer-Maclean’s death. Megan was found dead alongside old railroad tracks in Johnsonville in 2018. Her death was ruled a homicide when poison was found in her body. No one has been charged for her death.

Charges:

  • Attempted Assault in the First Degree (felony)
  • Assault in the Second Degree (felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (felony)
  • Menacing in the Second Degree (misdemeanor)

Maclean was arraigned in Schaghticoke Town Court on Thursday. He was remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash / $20,000 bond. A full stay away order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

Anyone with information related to this incident, please contact the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office at 518-270-0128.

