Pittsfield’s plans for Small Business Saturday

PITTSFIELD, MA, (NEWS10) – Alongside the usual deals, this year’s Small Business Saturday will also include: an online gift guide, treasure hunt and a visit from Santa. The events are part of a national effort to highlight small, locally owned businesses each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Multiple stores and restaurants are offering both curbside pick up and delivery options, and Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. has created a Downtown Pittsfield Holiday Gift Guide.

The treasure hunt, which is named Cozquest, begins on Saturday at 10 a.m. and participants can sign up online from their GPS enabled phones that morning. Once signed up they will be given a puzzle which then unlocks a map which leads to a QR code and a prize from a local business.

This continues until the final puzzle is solved and the “winners” are entered into a draw for a $100 gift card.

There is also a shorter, easier, hunt available for parents with young children.

Downtown retailers include: Berkshire General Store, Berkshire Museum Shop, Carr Hardware, Circa, Clark Vintage Lighting, Deidre’s Special Day, Dory & Ginger, Dottie’s Coffee Lounge, Garden Blossoms Florist, Miller Art Supply, Museum Outlets, Omega1 African Fashion, Paul Rich & Sons Furniture, Peace Train Tees, QuickFix Mobile Repair And More, RJ Stohr Diamonds & Fine Jewelry, Steven Valenti’s Clothing, The Funky Phoenix, The Garden, and TOWNSHIP FOUR | Floristry & Home.