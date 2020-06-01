Pittsfield’s Lake Onota will be closed Monday, June 8

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10)- Lake Onota will be closed Monday, June 8 so that it can be chemically treated with aquatic herbicides to control invasive Eurasian watermilfoil and other nuisance aquatic vegetation. No swimming, fishing or boating will be allowed until Tuesday, June 9.

Use of the lake water for irrigation is not allowed for five days after treatment. Warning posters will be posted around the lake prior to the treatment.

Residents can call 413-499-3344 for more information.

