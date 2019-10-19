Pittsfield’s 75th Annual Halloween Parade announced

PITTSFIELD, M.A. (NEWS10) — The Department of Community Development Recreation Program announced the upcoming 75th Annual Halloween Parade will be held in Pittsfield on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m.

The department says the parade route will begin on Tyler Street at the corner of Tyler and Smith streets and end at Woodlawn Avenue.

The following roads will be closed beginning at 5 p.m.:

Tyler Street from First Street to Pine Street.

Burbank Street from First Street to Morningside School.

Second Street from Orchard to Burbank Street.

The remainder of the route, Tyler Street from Pine Street to Woodlawn Avenue, will be closed at 6 p.m.

The Woodlawn Avenue Bridge will be closed and there will be “no parking” on these streets after 5 p.m.

In addition, trick-or-treat in Pittsfield is scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 citywide. A reminder to leave your lights on if you plan to participate in trick-or-treat festivities.

For more information, please email parks@cityofpittsfield.org.