Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Pittsfield VA stays open as state shutters other branches

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Massachusetts coronavirus

Massachusetts coronavirus. (Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash and Clker-Free-Vector-Images/Pixabay)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — As the Veterans Affairs system of Central Western Massachusetts streamlines services and closes locations, the Pittsfield Outpatient Clinic is one of four facilities selected to weather the storm.

Starting Tuesday, the VA will operate in the following Western Massachusetts locations:

Also effective Tuesday, four VAs will close in Worcester and Franklin Counties:

Operating fewer locations lets the VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System supply larger clinics and centralize treatment efforts and care options in the Bay State.

Clinics that close to patients will still function for administrative and clinical staff while limiting density and contact between individuals.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak