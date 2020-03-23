Pittsfield VA stays open as state shutters other branches

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — As the Veterans Affairs system of Central Western Massachusetts streamlines services and closes locations, the Pittsfield Outpatient Clinic is one of four facilities selected to weather the storm.

Starting Tuesday, the VA will operate in the following Western Massachusetts locations:

Also effective Tuesday, four VAs will close in Worcester and Franklin Counties:

Fitchburg Outpatient Clinic

Greenfield Outpatient Clinic

Worcester Plantation Street Outpatient Clinic

Worcester Lake Avenue Outpatient Clinic

Operating fewer locations lets the VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System supply larger clinics and centralize treatment efforts and care options in the Bay State.

Clinics that close to patients will still function for administrative and clinical staff while limiting density and contact between individuals.

