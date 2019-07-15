Pittsfield to spray for mosquitoes Monday night

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Berkshire County Mosquito Control will be conducting mosquito spraying Monday night in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

The spraying is scheduled to begin at 11:00 p.m. Monday and last until midnight on the streets immediately surrounding Brattlebrook Park and Marchesio Park. Spraying is done after dusk when mosquitoes are most active, people are inside and bees are dormant.

Officials say people in the area do not need to take any special precautions due to the spraying. The products used in the spray reportedly break down quickly and do not leave a toxic residue.

A map of the scheduled spray area can be directly accessed here: http://cms2.revize.com/revize/pittsfieldma/city_hall/health_and_inspections/2019%20Mosquito%20Control/City_Map36x36_spray%20zones_20190715.pdf.