Pittsfield to receive $3M from MassWorks Funding for infrastructure project

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Pittsfield was granted $3 million from the MassWorks Infrastructure Grant Program to help improve Tyler Street. Funds will be used to upgrade sidewalks, crosswalks, and lighting in an attempt to help stimulate extensive economic and resident investment along the corridor, including six new and reuse developments.

“The City of Pittsfield is pleased to have the support and commitment of the Baker-Polito Administration toward this important and transformational initiative in our community. The Tyler Street Streetscape and Roundabout project reflects a longstanding and concerted effort by many in the Morningside neighborhood,” said Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer. “As one of the first designated TDI districts in the Commonwealth, we are deeply grateful to MassDevelopment for its continuous support through the years in helping to foster and implement our vision for this critical neighborhood corridor in our city. Thank you for believing in us and our future.”

MassWorks provides funding to cities and towns for infrastructure projects that spur housing production, create jobs and attract private investment.

Since 2015, and including this year’s round, the Baker-Polito Administration has invested nearly $533 million in grant funds to support public infrastructure projects. The MassWorks Infrastructure Grant Program is a competitive grant program that provides a flexible source of capital funds to municipalities and other eligible public entities for public infrastructure projects that produce housing, create jobs, and generate additional private sector investment.