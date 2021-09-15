Pittsfield to be featured in Dennis Quaid documentary series

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Pittsfield has been selected as a feature in a documentary series hosted by Dennis Quaid.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Roberta McCulloch-Dews, director of Administrative

Services and Public Information Officer of Pittsfield, filming for an episode on “Viewpoint” will take place in early to mid-October.

“Viewpoint,” is an educational documentary series hosted by Dennis Quaid on public television stations. Pittsfield will be featured as “Discovering America – Great Places to Live, Work, & Visit” series.

“I am absolutely thrilled that the City of Pittsfield has been chosen for this extraordinary

nationwide profile. We already know that Pittsfield, the heart of Berkshire County, is a great

place to live, work, and visit. In the wake of the pandemic, we continue to see a growing demand

among people of all ages who are seeking communities that will allow them to enjoy a thriving

quality of life,” said Mayor Linda Tyer. “This documentary will showcase our city to a vast

audience, highlighting our many wonderful attributes, including our growing innovation and

technology, and local success stories.”

Commercials will also air on major networks including CNBC, CNN, Learning Channel, and Discovery Channel with a partnership with the City of Pittsfield on educational segments.