Pittsfield to be featured in Dennis Quaid documentary series

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Pittsfield has been selected as a feature in a documentary series hosted by Dennis Quaid.
According to a news release sent to 22News from Roberta McCulloch-Dews, director of Administrative
Services and Public Information Officer of Pittsfield, filming for an episode on “Viewpoint” will take place in early to mid-October.
“Viewpoint,” is an educational documentary series hosted by Dennis Quaid on public television stations. Pittsfield will be featured as “Discovering America – Great Places to Live, Work, & Visit” series.
“I am absolutely thrilled that the City of Pittsfield has been chosen for this extraordinary
nationwide profile. We already know that Pittsfield, the heart of Berkshire County, is a great
place to live, work, and visit. In the wake of the pandemic, we continue to see a growing demand
among people of all ages who are seeking communities that will allow them to enjoy a thriving
quality of life,” said Mayor Linda Tyer. “This documentary will showcase our city to a vast
audience, highlighting our many wonderful attributes, including our growing innovation and
technology, and local success stories.”
Commercials will also air on major networks including CNBC, CNN, Learning Channel, and Discovery Channel with a partnership with the City of Pittsfield on educational segments.
