PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – There is currently an active fire in White Terrace in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Fire in White Terrace, Pittsfield

Photo Credit: Dave Hover

The fire started before 11:30 p.m., on Wednesday, September 8. It is unknown if people were inside the building.

North street is closed from Linden Street to Wahconah Street.

More information is expected to be released later.