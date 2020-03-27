Pittsfield restricts access to public playground equipment amid COVID-19 pandemic

PITTSFIELD, MA. (NEWS10) — The City of Pittsfield is restricting public access to playground equipment found at city parks and on school grounds as part of the city’s efforts to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

City representatives said the measure will include roping off playground equipment as well as temporarily removing some equipment during this restricted period. This update comes after the city’s earlier announcement prohibiting the use of playground equipment , congregate activities, and group game playing at city parks, fields, and courts.

The earlier notice explained to the public that playground equipment was closed until further notice due to non-sanitized surfaces. The parks are still open for passive use, and visitors should maintain the 6 foot rule from others while enjoying these public spaces.

The restrictions will reportedly remain in effect until further notice while park usage will be continually monitored and additional protective measures may be taken if deemed necessary by city officials.

For city updates on COVID-19, a link is available on the homepage of the city’s website which will feature continuous updates from the city. Officials are also encouraging the use of subscription services to receive notifications when new updates are released by the city and to sign up for CodeRED.

Massachusetts residents can also sign up to receive updates, news, and prevention information related to COVID-19 by texting COVIDMA to 888-777. For additional information related to city restrictions contact the Office of the Mayor, (413)-499-9322.

LATEST STORIES: