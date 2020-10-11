Pittsfield restaurants plan ‘Trick or Eat’ weekend

PITTSFIELD, MA, (NEWS10) – Restaurants in Pittsfield are offering diners a chance to score some extra treats over Halloween weekend. Those taking part can arrive at one of 15 restaurants in the city, between October 30 and November 1, and receive a handful of treats with the purchase of an eat in or take out meal.

The restaurants participating in “Trick or Eat” are: 

  • Berkshire General Store 
  • District Kitchen & Bar 
  • Dottie’s Coffee Lounge 
  • Eat on North 
  • Flavours of Malaysia 
  • Hot Harry’s 
  • Marketplace Café 
  • Methuselah Bar & Lounge 
  • Mission Bar + Tapas 
  • Panchos Mexican Restaurant 
  • Patrick’s Pub 
  • That’s a Wrap Café 
  • Thrive Diner 
  • Tito’s Mexican Grill 

This event is sponsored by Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. with candy sponsors: Big Y, Lee Bank, Market 32, and the Marketplace Café. 

