Pittsfield Restaurant Week deals

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Food lovers get ready for some great deals in Pittsfield as the city’s restaurant week gets underway March 1-7. During Restaurant Week, 13 participating restaurants will serve a lunch or dinner pre-fixe for $20.20 or another amount ending with $0.20, tax and gratuity are not included.

Participating restaurants include Dottie’s Coffee Lounge, Eat on North, Flavours of Malaysia, House of India, The Marketplace Café, Methuselah Bar & Lounge, Mission Restaurant, Otto’s Kitchen & Comfort, Panchos Mexican Restaurant, Patrick’s Pub, That’s a Wrap Café, Thrive Diner, and Tito’s Mexican Grill.

Flavours of Malaysia, 75 North Street

3-course Pre-Fixe Menu at $20.20 per person, featuring Hainanese chicken rice with a soup and a coconut flan dessert.

Methuselah Bar & Lounge, 391 North Street

Mix and match of any two items on their menu plus a drink (cocktail/wine/beer) for $20.20.

Mission Restaurant, 438 North Street

3-course Roaring 20’s Revival Prix Fixe Tasting menu at $20.20 per person, featuring choice of starter, entrée, and dessert.

Panchos Mexican Restaurant, 156 North Street

3-course Pre-Fixe Menu at $20.20 per person, featuring choice of drink, entrée, and dessert.

Thrive Diner, 145 Wahconah Street

3-course Pre-Fixe Menu at $20.20 per person, featuring a half-order of buffalo cauliflower, choice of Buddha Bowl, and a small dessert.

Dottie’s Coffee Lounge, 444 North Street

Two desserts and two drinks of your choice for $20.20, available Thursday/Friday/Saturday 6-9 p.m.

Eat on North, 297 North Street

$20.20 Lunch for Two from Pre-Fixe Menu.

House of India, 75 North Street

Their special has yet to be announced.

The Marketplace Cafe, 53 North Street

Dessert and Specialty Drink for $8.20.

Otto’s Kitchen & Comfort, 95 East Street

4k Lunch Platter for $20.20, Chicken Fried Steak, Biscuits & Gravy, Fried Chicken, Two Eggs, Toast & Home Fries.

Patrick’s Pub, 26 Bank Row

Dinner Specials ending in $0.20.

That’s a Wrap Cafe, 132 Fenn Street

Their special has yet to be announced.

Tito’s Mexican Grill, 34 Depot Street

$20.20 Pre-Fixe Menu.

LATEST STORIES: