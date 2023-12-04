PITTSFIELD, M.A. (NEWS10) — A local high school football player who joined the military and passed away overseas, is now being remembered and honored by the people of Pittsfield. Old Glory flew half staff at Taconic High School, just days after 24-year-old Air Force Staff Sgt. Jake Galliher died in an Osprey training mission off the coast of Japan.

The airman graduated from the school in 2017, where he played as a running and defensive back for the Braves football team. Pittsfield fire captain Jim Ziter served as Galliher’s coach during his formative years. He’s got nothing but fond memories now.

“A great kid. A Leader. A quiet leader, great mentor to the young kids. When he got older hard on and off the field”, said Ziter.

Ziter says Galliher’s leadership skills made him the perfect person to serve his country, making his young death all the more tragic.

“It’s… devastating to see…especially when…I’ve coached him for five – six years”, Ziter told us.

The Pittsfield VFW heard about the fallen serviceman, now they want to receive his body and perform a military funeral. Korean War veteran Arnold Perras heads the organization.

“It’s always an honor to be able to do something for the family of a departed” Perras said. “It’s another way of thanking them for their service to their country” he added.

The VFW members didn’t know Galliher, but Perras said they just had to honor a fellow servicemember gone too soon.

“We want to be able to help anyone that is interested in serving our country in any way that we can and to know that we’ve got their back if we’re able to and when they return that we’re here for them” said Perras. On Wednesday the VFW will be voting to donate to a scholarship fund at the high school.