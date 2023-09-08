PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mosquito samples taken in Pittsfield this week tested positive for West Nile Virus. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed two results of West Nile Virus in samples of mosquitoes collected from the Pittsfield Cemetery and the Pittsfield Airport.

The city was elevated to moderate risk on August 11th meaning “infection with West Nile virus is likely or has occurred” in humans. However, no human case of West Nile Virus has been confirmed so far this year in Massachusetts.

A total of 108 mosquito samples taken in Massachusetts have tested positive for WNV as of September 7th. Portions of Berkshire and Hampshire Counties are at moderate risk.

Department of Public Health

Tips to avoid mosquito bites:

When outdoors, wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, and socks.

Use a repellent with DEET according to the instructions on the product label.

Keep mosquitoes out of your house by repairing holes in screens and making sure screens fit tightly to doors and windows.

Schedule outdoor events to avoid the hours between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Remove areas of standing water around your home twice a week to eliminate sources of mosquito breeding.

West Nile virus (WNV) first appeared in the United States in 1999. Since the initial outbreak in New York City, the virus has spread across the U.S. and was identified in birds and mosquitoes in Massachusetts during the summer of 2000.