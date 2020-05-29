Pittsfield Public Schools announce virtual graduation

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10)- Pittsfield Public Schools will be celebrating its graduation ceremonies virtually on Saturday, June 7. The ceremony will be air on PCTV at Channel 1302, Spectrum Cable, and on YouTube.

Pittsfield High School’s virtual graduation will take place at 1 p.m. and Taconic Hills virtual graduation at 2 p.m. Diploma distribution will happen in person after July 18, pending conditions allow, according to Superintendent Jason McCandless.

“The accomplishments of the Class of 2020 are second to none. This group of students, born

into a world shaped by the horrible events of September 11, 2001, and graduating from high

school in the midst of a pandemic, have shown grit, determination, and a focus on serving their

community and looking out for one another from their first day of kindergarten,” McCandless

said. “We thank them, their guardians, parents, families, and teachers for their class, resilience,

and determination during these difficult times.”

More information can be found about diploma dispersement can be found here.

LATEST STORIES