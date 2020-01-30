Pittsfield public input meeting to discuss skate park expansion scheduled

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (News10)- A public input meeting to discuss design ideas for the expansion of the East Street skate park will be held next Thursday, the Pittsfield Mayor’s Office said.

Skate park users and members of the public are invited to attend the meeting at the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center, 330 North St. in Pittsfield beginning at 6 p.m. on Feb. 6.

Los Angeles design firm, Spohn Ranch Skateparks, will lead the meeting and develop the parks expansion plans. The original park opened in 2011. This new expansion is phase 2 of that original project. Proposed changes include additional features for skateboard and BMX users.

For more information call/email Jim McGrath at 413-499-9344/jmcgrath@cityofpittsfield.org.