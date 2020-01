PITTSFIELD, MA (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was reported missing on January 3.

Anyely “Angie Molina was described as a brown eyed, black hair Hispanic female, 5’4” tall, and weighing about 110 lbs.

She was last seen wearing jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt with the words “Alcatraz Psych Board” across the front.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to give Pittsfield Police a call at 413-448-9700.