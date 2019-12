PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department is searching for a 17-year-old girl who they say was last seen Friday in Pittsfield.

Police said Tatiana Martin is white, 5’4” tall and has brown hair with her ends dyed purple.

She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, maroon and grey striped pants and a blue brace on her wrist.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9723.