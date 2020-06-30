Pittsfield Police search for suspect in reported armed robbery

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department is investigating a reported armed robbery that happened Friday evening.

Police said the incident occurred around 11:00 p.m. A masked man entered the XtraMart convenience store located at 420 Merrill Road in Pittsfield, he pulled out a gun and demanded cash.

The victim described the suspect as possibly being a six foot tall Hispanic male. He was wearing a full ski mask, green hoodie, black pants, and black sneakers with white accents.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Matos at 413-448-9700 x576.

Police said information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706 or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

Police also issued a reminder to store employees throughout the city to pay special attention to individuals who appear to be loitering around their businesses. Police said some robbery and larceny suspects have been to known to “hang out” at a target location waiting for the opportune time to commit their crime.

