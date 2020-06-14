Pittsfield Police safely end standoff with apartment resident who reportedly threatened to shoot officers

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Pittsfield Police responded to a 56-year-old resident at the Oak Hill Apartments after he claimed he had did not have long to live and was in possession of a weapon and going to use it.

Pittsfield Police say officers arrived to the complex on Friday just after 3 a.m. to find a resident sitting on a park bench just off the parking lot where he showed a hand gun and told officers not to come any closer or he would shoot. Officers then took cover behind cars while trying to talk the man into putting the gun down. He was offered a ride to Berkshire Medical Center to speak with crisis counselors.

Officers reportedly made several attempts to talk the man into putting the gun down, but were unsuccessful as the man answered with additional threats that he was going to shoot them.

Police say with no other option to safely end the situation, they made the decision to use less lethal beanbag rounds fired from a shotgun to persuade the man to put down the gun. The man was reportedly hit in both arms and the side of his torso with four beanbag rounds prompting him to drop the gun and be placed in handcuffs.

The gun the man was holding turned out to be a BB gun, according to police.

After placing the man in handcuffs police say he was taken to BMC where he was treated for superficial wounds and spoke to crisis counselors. Following his release from the hospital, he was taken to the Pittsfield Police Station and booked under the charge of disorderly conduct.