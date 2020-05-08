Pittsfield Police respond to shots fired incident

PITTSFIELD, MA (NEWS10) — Pittsfield Police arrested William Hennessey, 27, of Springfield after an investigation revealed he was involved in a shots fired incident.

Police charged Hennessey with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Firearm without a License, and Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a Dwelling.

Police say on Thursday just after 10 p.m. they responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Palmer’s Variety on Elm Street.

According to Police, two cars were involved in an altercation that resulted in a car crash. An independent eyewitness told police a passenger in one of the cars fired multiple rounds at the other car. The damage was reportedly consistent with gunfire that was found on the victim’s car. A handgun and ammunition were reportedly found a short distance away from the shooting. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing and police say additional charges against Hennessey and others may be forthcoming.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact the PPD Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

