Pittsfield Police needs help finding a missing women and her infant son

Amani Armstrong

PITTSFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Pittsfield Police Department (PPD) needs help finding 21-year-old Amani Armstrong and her infant son.

Armstrong is from Yonkers and has been reported missing in New York State. A missing person report has now been filed with PPD because of her ties to the area.

Armstrong should also be in the company of her infant son.

The attached photo seen above is not recent and her hair may be darker at this time.

If you have any information on Armstrong’s whereabouts, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

