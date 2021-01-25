Pittsfield Police make arrest in string of armed robberies

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Pittsfield Police said Monday that they have made an arrest in a string of armed robberies, throughout Pittsfield and Lenox. Patrick Sheerin, 28, of Pittsfield is now facing multiple felonies.

Police say Sheerin went into five different convenience stores, four in Pittsfield and one in Lenox, demanded cash saying he had a weapon, although police say he never took out a weapon. He is now facing five counts of armed robbery. Police said that they were increasing patrols in the city after the robberies were reported but before Sheerin was arrested.

Robbery Locations:

Lipton Mart, 460 South Street Pittsfield (1/24/2021 at 6:51 p.m.)

Lipton Mart, 426 Pittsfield Road Lenox (1/24/2021 at 7:04 p.m.)

Palmer’s Variety, 221 Elm Street Pittsfield (1/24/2021 at 7:16 p.m.)

Cumberland Farms, 885 Dalton Avenue Pittsfield (1/25/2021 at 2:31 a.m.)

Convenience Plus, 115 Dalton Avenue Pittsfield (1/25/2021 at 8:29 a.m.)

Sheerin was arrested Monday. He is expected to be arraigned in Pittsfield District Court on Tuesday. Police say more charges are possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call lead detective James Losaw at (413) 448-9700 x572.