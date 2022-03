PITTSFIELD, Mass (NEWS10) – The Pittsfield Police Department needs the public’s help finding a missing teen. Pittsfield Police posted on their Facebook that 19-year-old Imani Alston was reported missing.

Imani is as a black female, 5’2″ and 120 pounds with dark braided hair and brown eyes. She also has an infinity symbol tattooed on her left wrist.

If you have any information on Imani’s whereabouts, contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.