Pittsfield Police link multiple overdoses to new potent type of heroin

PITTSFIELD, M.A. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department has been made aware of a potentially deadly type of heroin being called “Power.”

The department says this kind of heroin has previously been and continues to be available in Pittsfield. They believe this “Power” heroin has been re-packaged into packets labelled as both “Avengers2” and “Redbull.”

Police say these doses of heroin as well as others stamped “Jumanji” have been linked to a number of fatal and non-fatal overdoses in and around Pittsfield within the last month.

