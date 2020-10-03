Pittsfield police launch homicide investigation after shooting

PITTSFIELD, MA, (NEWS10) – Pittsfield Police have launched a homicide investigation after a shooting in the area of Robbins Avenue and Bradford Street left a 22-year-old woman dead. Officers found Cassandra Brouthers suffering from a gunshot wound at around 9 p.m. on Friday evening.

Brouthers was transported to the Berkshire Medical Center, but later died of her injuries.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to Ms. Brouthers family, friends and the entire community who are mourning today. We will not tolerate gun violence in Berkshire County. The Pittsfield Police are conducting a thorough investigation to hold the perpetrator accountable.” District Attorney Andrea Harrington

Investigators believe Brouthers was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Robbins Avenue at the time of the shooting. Police do not believe the shooting is random and there is not an ongoing threat to the public at large relating to this incident.

Authorities are withholding further details at this time to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation. Pittsfield Police ask anyone with information to call the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9705, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

