Pittsfield police investigate two unarmed robberies

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau is currently investigating an Unarmed Robbery and an Attempted Unarmed Robbery both of which reportedly happened Monday.

Police say Patrol Units responded to Lipton Mart, located at 320 West Housatonic Street, just after at 6 a.m. The initial investigation revealed that someone entered the store and demanded money, escaping with an amount of cash.

At 4:45 p.m. that same afternoon, Patrol Units responded to Vong’s Restaurant, located at 157 Seymour Street. The initial investigation at this location found that someone entered the restaurant and demanded money, however none was turned over, and the person fled on foot, according to police.

Police say no weapons were shown, and no one was injured during either crime.

Police are asking that anyone who may have witnessed, or who may have information about this incident, to contact the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

Police say local business owners should be aware of these incidents and educate their staff that the safety of workers and the public are a priority during such occurrences and that 911 should be called as soon as possible. Functioning security and camera systems are also beneficial as well.