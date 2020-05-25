Pittsfield police investigating two mysterious shootings

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department is investigating two shooting incidents from Sunday night and early Monday morning.

At around 8:47 p.m. on Sunday, officers arrived on the scene near the intersection of Frances Avenue and Bradford Street after the gunshot detection software, ShotSpotter, was activated. Police say they discovered that a residence in the area was struck by gunfire.

About four hours later, at 12:49 a.m. Monday, ShotSpotter activated again, this time at the intersection of Second and Lincoln Streets. When responding officers arrived, they say they found an empty vehicle that had been shot, with shell casings nearby.

No injuries were reported at either location, and both incidents remain under investigations.

If you or someone you know has any information about either incident, contact Pittsfield detectives at (413) 448-9705, or leave an anonymous tip by calling 413-448-9706 or texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411.

