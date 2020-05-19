Video Updates from Officials

Pittsfield Police investigating stolen pizza delivery vehicles

by: Marangeli Lopez

PITTSFIELD, MA (NEWS10) — Pittsfield Police are investigating after pizza delivery drivers from two different restaurants had their vehicles stolen last week in the Morningside neighborhood.

According to police the incidents occurred on May 11 and May 15. The suspects are believed to be two black juvenile males.

Police are asking delivery drivers in the City of Pittsfield to remain vigilant and be cautious when making deliveries. They should secure their vehicle anytime it is left unattended.

The investigation is ongoing.

