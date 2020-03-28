Latest News

Pittsfield police investigating Fenn Street foot shooting

PITTSFIELD, Ma. (NEWS10) — At around 10:40 p.m. on Friday, law enforcement arrived at the 300 block of Fenn Street in Pittsfield, responding to several reports of shots fired.

Once on the scene, officers say they found several spent bullet casings and bullet holes in a nearby residence and parked car.

At the same time, Berkshire Medical Center notified law enforcement of a gunshot victim in its emergency room. Investigating there, police interviewed a 33-year-old Pittsfield resident with a gunshot wound to the foot.

If you know anything about Friday night’s gun violence, contact Pittsfield Detective Lieutenant Michael Maddalena at (413) 448-9705 ext. 574.

