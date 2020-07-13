Pittsfield police investigate two separate shooting incidents

News
Posted: / Updated:
pittsfield_319112

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department responded to two separate ShotSpotter activations Sunday evening.

The first incident occurred at around 9 p.m. in the parking lot of the Berkshire Peak apartment complex at 341 West Street and the second occurred minutes later near the intersection of Columbus Avenue and South John Street.

Police discovered shell casings at both locations. They said the incidents could be related. Police believe that at least two individuals were shooting at one another at each location.

No injuries were reported at either shooting.

Pittsfield police ask anyone with information to call 413-448-9705.

Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG