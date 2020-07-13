Pittsfield police investigate two separate shooting incidents

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department responded to two separate ShotSpotter activations Sunday evening.

The first incident occurred at around 9 p.m. in the parking lot of the Berkshire Peak apartment complex at 341 West Street and the second occurred minutes later near the intersection of Columbus Avenue and South John Street.

Police discovered shell casings at both locations. They said the incidents could be related. Police believe that at least two individuals were shooting at one another at each location.

No injuries were reported at either shooting.

Pittsfield police ask anyone with information to call 413-448-9705.

Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

