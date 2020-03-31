Pittsfield Police investigate shots fired

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Police in Pittsfield are investigating a shots fired call. They say they received a ShotSpotter alert and multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of Dalton Avenue and Tyler Street.

When officers arrived on the scene they found evidence of gunshots but no property damage or injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9700 extension 582. You can also report anonymously using the Detective Bureau Tip Line 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

