Pittsfield Police investigate shots fired

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Police in Pittsfield are investigating a shots fired call. They say they received a ShotSpotter alert and multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of Dalton Avenue and Tyler Street.
When officers arrived on the scene they found evidence of gunshots but no property damage or injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9700 extension 582. You can also report anonymously using the Detective Bureau Tip Line 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).
LATEST STORIES:
- NY lawmakers scramble to get budget done amid pandemic
- Farms see sales influx, store traffic and dairy price pain all at once
- Some lawmakers call for release of low-risk inmates to protect them from COVID-19
- North Greenbush Police seek stabbing suspect
- Bill Parcells takes part in Saratoga County ‘thank you’ video