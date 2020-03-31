Live Now
Coronavirus Task Force expected to give update around 5 p.m.

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Pittsfield Police investigate shots fired

News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Police officers at a crime scene. (NEXSTAR)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Police in Pittsfield are investigating a shots fired call. They say they received a ShotSpotter alert and multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of Dalton Avenue and Tyler Street.

When officers arrived on the scene they found evidence of gunshots but no property damage or injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9700 extension 582. You can also report anonymously using the Detective Bureau Tip Line 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak